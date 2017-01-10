Featured Stories
Trots gone to the dogs
The first harness race meet for the new year will be held on Saturday night and will honour the 2016 Broken Hill AFL premiers, the North Bulldogs. There will be a five-race card with three races named after the football club. Race one is the Under 18s Back To Back Premiers Pace, race three the David Ruddock Premiership Coach Pace and the Eddie Morgan Lionel Johnston Medalist Pace for 3YO or Older is the final race of the night. “It’s a brilliant initiative by the harness racing club,” North Football Club President Justin Hoskins said.
A croc or what?
Some are calling it a croc, but social media is abuzz with claims of a crocodile sighting at the Menindee Lakes. Various locals have taken to Facebook to warn Menindee and Broken Hill residents about the possible presence of one of the reptiles in the lakes, with one woman saying there had been sightings by five different people. “There was a sighting by five people of what looked like a crocodile just before Copi where they let the water into the lake,” the woman posted.