Dogs exceeding expectations

What started as a rebuilding year for the young Bulldogs has quickly turned into one of contention after consecutive wins against last year’s premiers. North sit third on the A Grade ladder, trailing Central by just two points following impressive 15-run and eight wicket victories against the Magpies. As well as those two wins, they have taken care of South fairly comfortably in all of their matches so far but haven’t been able to get past West.

