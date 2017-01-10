Some are calling it a croc, but social media is abuzz with claims of a crocodile sighting at the Menindee Lakes. Various locals have taken to Facebook to warn Menindee and Broken Hill residents about the possible presence of one of the reptiles in the lakes, with one woman saying there had been sightings by five different people. “There was a sighting by five people of what looked like a crocodile just before Copi where they let the water into the lake,” the woman posted.