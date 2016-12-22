Keeping littlies close at hand

Bailey Parker (2) shows off his wristband to great aunty Barbara Foster. The Aquatic Centre is registered with Royal Life Saving’s ‘Keep Watch at Public Pools’ program which specifies parents must be within arm’s reach of children five and under at all times. Bailey Parker (2) shows off his wristband to great aunty Barbara Foster. The Aquatic Centre is registered with Royal Life Saving’s ‘Keep Watch at Public Pools’ program which specifies parents must be within arm’s reach of children five and under at all times.

YMCA has renewed its focus on ensuring children aged five years and under are actively supervised at the pool these school holidays.

The centre has been trialling a new approach with children aged five and under wearing wristbands to highlight the need for active parental supervision both in and out of the water.

The requirement will become compulsory from January 1 and Aquatic Centre Manager Shane Simmons said the public has so far embraced the phase-in period.

