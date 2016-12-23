Happy Birthday, sir

“The Queen” usually sends a letter to centenarians but made a special visit just to see Max Stewart on his 104th birthday. “The Queen” usually sends a letter to centenarians but made a special visit just to see Max Stewart on his 104th birthday.

By Emily Roberts

When Max Stewart turned 100 in 2012, he told family and friends that he would live to 104-and-a-half.

He is almost there and still going strong, as staff and residents of Harold Williams Home - and one very special guest from England - celebrated his 104th birthday yesterday.

Max said during his celebrations that he didn’t “know how I got here, but I got here”.

