Silverton wind farm approved

By Emily Roberts



The Silverton Wind Farm looks closer to being a reality after AGL received approval to go ahead with construction.

AGL Energy Limited has received approval from the New South Wales Planning Assessment Commission to construct the wind farm.

The independent commission accepted the NSW Department of Planning and Environment’s recommendation to approve AGL’s Modification 3 application, which takes advantage of advancements in wind turbine technology and the subsequent reduction in the number of wind turbines to be constructed.

