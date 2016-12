Plenty to see and do this Christmas break

Lurline and Geoff Prater from Black Springs, three hours west of Sydney, are visiting Broken Hill for the first time and stopped in at the Visitor Information Centre for some directions. PICTURE: Kara de Groot

By Kara de Groot



The various attractions in Broken Hill and Silverton will be closed on Christmas Day, but for those able to resist the allure of leftover Christmas pudding there will be plenty available to do and see on the following days.

According to the Visitor Information Centre (which is open every day except Christmas Day from 8.30am) the summer months can be quiet for tourism in Broken Hill, except for the Christmas and New Year period, which often sees a spike in visitors, usually visiting friends and relatives, of up to 70 per cent.

Joanne McCulkin, manager of Tri State Safari Tours said the holidays are the perfect time to do something a little different.

