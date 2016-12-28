Burnout pad project revving up
Wednesday, 28th December, 2016
Purple haze at the Summernats in Canberra. The team behind a local burnout pad hope to one day hold events like this one.
By Andrew Robertson
Hold your horses, petrol heads, you have a little longer to wait before you can lay rubber.
The city’s newest ‘attraction’ - a concrete burnout pad located on the city’s western outskirts off the Adelaide road - is edging closer to becoming a reality.
Despite some minor hold-ups, mostly related to sourcing equipment, Broken Hill Hot Rod Club member and self-confessed petrol head, Greg Wilkins, said he was happy with the progress of the project.
