Burnout pad project revving up

Purple haze at the Summernats in Canberra. The team behind a local burnout pad hope to one day hold events like this one.

By Andrew Robertson

Hold your horses, petrol heads, you have a little longer to wait before you can lay rubber.

The city’s newest ‘attraction’ - a concrete burnout pad located on the city’s western outskirts off the Adelaide road - is edging closer to becoming a reality.

Despite some minor hold-ups, mostly related to sourcing equipment, Broken Hill Hot Rod Club member and self-confessed petrol head, Greg Wilkins, said he was happy with the progress of the project.

