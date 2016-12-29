Hit to history

Christine Adams in front of the Silver City Comet that was one of the trains damaged over the Christmas break. Christine Adams in front of the Silver City Comet that was one of the trains damaged over the Christmas break.

By Emily Roberts

The Sulphide Street Railway and Historical Museum has suffered a setback after vandals broke in and damaged a few of the trains on display over the Christmas break.

Curator Christine Adams said they received a nasty surprise when they when to the museum on Tuesday.

Two of their trains had been tagged and spray painted.

