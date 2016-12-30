Celebrate safely

Palace Hotel staff member Nerrida White serves regular Tom Crowe yesterday. Police have urged New Year's Eve revellers to end 2016 on a good note.

By Andrew Robertson

New Year’s Eve revellers are being encouraged to end 2016 on a good note and not in a police cell.

As hundreds of locals prepare to see in 2017, either at one of the handful of pubs and clubs that will remain open past midnight or at private functions, the warning from police is the same.

“The fundamental message we give is make good choices, know your plan if you’re going to go out and drink (and) how you’re going to get home,” Barrier LAC Crime Manager, Mick Fuller, said yesterday.

