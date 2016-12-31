New year, new battle

Karen Page Karen Page

By Daniel Stringer

Full lakes won’t alleviate undercurrent of concern

With the New Year now less than a day away there is growing concern about what 2017 will hold for Menindee Lakes.

The Menindee Lakes system is now near capacity but that is not expected to last long, as the environmental releases are due to increase in the coming weeks.

Two of the main storage systems, lakes Pamamaroo and Wetherell, are full beyond storage capacity but without significant summer rainfall this won’t last either. In a recent media release by the Murray-Darling Basin Authority plans are outlined to increase flows from storage systems such as Menindee Lakes to fill demand downstream in the Murray River.

Please log in to read the whole article.