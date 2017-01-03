Popular preschool hit again

Tess Gilmour cleans up after vandals hit the Playtime Preschool again. Tess Gilmour cleans up after vandals hit the Playtime Preschool again.

By Michael Murphy

A director of a local pre-school will renew calls to improve security at a building leased from City Council after suffering a fourth destructive break-in in two years.

Young delinquents hit Playtime Preschool in the Patton Street shopping precinct over the weekend, leaving a clean-up and repair bill that will cost the community-based organisation up to $4000.

The vandals kicked off their malicious spree by lobbing large rocks through windows in two parts of the building, spraying shattered glass all over the floor in the toilets and staff room.

