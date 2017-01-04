Destruction continues at popular preschool

Playtime Preschool director Tess Gilmour and her staff member Sharon Lewis stand by what is left of a smart board destroyed by vandals on Monday night. Playtime Preschool director Tess Gilmour and her staff member Sharon Lewis stand by what is left of a smart board destroyed by vandals on Monday night.

By Daniel Stringer

Playtime Preschool has been attacked by vandals for the second time in less than 48 hours.

The poor start to 2017 has continued for Preschool after it was targeted by vandals for the second time in two days, this time suffering significant damage.

The popular preschool was broken into late Monday evening, with the young vandals causing extensive damage.

