Judicial appointment

Professor Simon Molesworth during the Heritage City announcement in 2015.

By Kara de Groot

Local figure Simon Molesworth has another title to add to the list, after being appointed as an acting judge of the Land and Environment Court of NSW for 2017.

Professor Molesworth’s stint on the Court will last from January 23 to December 31 taking the place of Honourable Justice Rachel Ann Pepper while she is on leave.

The appointment sees him awarded the same title, status and precedence as a judge of the Supreme Court of NSW.

