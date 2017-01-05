Security talks

Manager of Pepe’s Milk Bar, Talika Lewis, is doing her bit to support the Playtime Preschool, setting up a donation tin. Manager of Pepe’s Milk Bar, Talika Lewis, is doing her bit to support the Playtime Preschool, setting up a donation tin.

By Daniel Stringer

Council and several Patton Street businesses have spoken out following the two cases of vandalism which caused significant damage to Playtime Preschool.

The break-ins on Saturday and Monday evening have shocked the Broken Hill community and caused nearby businesses to be on alert.

Talika Lewis is the manager of Pepe’s Milk Bar across the road from the preschool and she says she has warned her staff to remain vigilant.

Please log in to read the whole article.