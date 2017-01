Trots gone to the dogs

2016 premiership captain Jayden Kelly (left), club president Justin Hoskins and the best on ground in the grand final Matthew Garrick at the Memorial Oval race track ahead of Saturday night’s meet that will honour the North Football Club’s successful 2016 season. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan 2016 premiership captain Jayden Kelly (left), club president Justin Hoskins and the best on ground in the grand final Matthew Garrick at the Memorial Oval race track ahead of Saturday night’s meet that will honour the North Football Club’s successful 2016 season. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

The first harness race meet for the new year will be held on Saturday night and will honour the 2016 Broken Hill AFL premiers, the North Bulldogs.

There will be a five-race card with three races named after the football club. Race one is the Under 18s Back To Back Premiers Pace, race three the David Ruddock Premiership Coach Pace and the Eddie Morgan Lionel Johnston Medalist Pace for 3YO or Older is the final race of the night.

“It’s a brilliant initiative by the harness racing club,” North Football Club President Justin Hoskins said.

