YMCA set for $4.6m upgrade

Centre Manager Shane Simmons and NSW YMCA CEO Leisa Hart pose with the Y’s Men and the cheque for $3.9 million after the announcement yesterday. Picture: Daniel Stringer Centre Manager Shane Simmons and NSW YMCA CEO Leisa Hart pose with the Y’s Men and the cheque for $3.9 million after the announcement yesterday. Picture: Daniel Stringer

By Daniel Stringer

Government funding secures project

The YMCA with the help of the state government have announced a new 4.6 million dollar upgrade that will set a new standard for health and fitness in Broken Hill.

The plans for the Community and Leisure Centre were announced yesterday by centre manager Shane Simmons with the help of special guests including Member for Barwon Kevin Humphries and Member for Parkes Mark Coulton.

The state government have played a huge part in making the project possible, contributing over $3.9 million in funding under the Resources for Regions Program. Kevin Humphries addressed the crowd yesterday, commending the YMCA and the staff on their hard work.

Please log in to read the whole article.