Exhibit explores soldiers’ plight

One of the images to be displayed as part of the exhibit, reproduced from the Australian War Memorial archives. PICTURE: Supplied One of the images to be displayed as part of the exhibit, reproduced from the Australian War Memorial archives. PICTURE: Supplied

A new exhibit displaying the contributions of Australia’s indigenous soldiers during wartime will be open to the public this Thursday night at the Geocentre.

‘Indigenous Australians at War: From the Boer War to the Present’ aims to celebrate the courage, tenacity and resourcefulness of Indigenous Australians in the armed forces.

The Shrine of Remembrance travelling exhibit will be stopping in Broken Hill as part of a tour of Australia, and displays some 75 images of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander servicemen and women during the Boer War, WWI, WWII, the Korea and Vietnam Wars, as well as subsequent conflict and peacekeeping operations.

Please log in to read the whole article.