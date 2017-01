Cooler weather just the ticket

Waiting for the Picnic Train, Erin (10 months) and Marcus Nasser (3) are from Melbourne and are visiting their grandparents Bill and Dianna Borchard.PICTURES: Emily Roberts Waiting for the Picnic Train, Erin (10 months) and Marcus Nasser (3) are from Melbourne and are visiting their grandparents Bill and Dianna Borchard.PICTURES: Emily Roberts

Children enjoyed a much cooler ride on the Picnic Train yesterday as the temperature finally dropped to the mid-30s.

Volunteers from the West Darling Machinery Preservation Society also enjoyed the cooler weather and the breeze that kept the flies away.

The train will run again this Sunday from 10am - 1pm. The train will also run on Australia Day.

