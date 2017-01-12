Cooler weather just the ticket

Waiting for the Picnic Train, Erin (10 months) and Marcus Nasser (3) are from Melbourne and are visiting their grandparents Bill and Dianna Borchard. Waiting for the Picnic Train, Erin (10 months) and Marcus Nasser (3) are from Melbourne and are visiting their grandparents Bill and Dianna Borchard.

Children enjoyed a much cooler ride on the Picnic Train yesterday as the temperature finally dropped to the mid-30s.

Volunteers from the West Darling Machinery Preservation Society also enjoyed the cooler weather and the breeze that kept the flies away.

The train will run again this Sunday from 10am - 1pm. The train will also run on Australia Day.

Please log in to read the whole article.