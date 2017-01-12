Things hotting up in the bush

Linday’s Auto & Essentials worker Chris Treloar carefully perusing some of the ice being sold for $2.50 per bag, a real steal in the Summer heat. Linday’s Auto & Essentials worker Chris Treloar carefully perusing some of the ice being sold for $2.50 per bag, a real steal in the Summer heat.

By Kara de Groot

The mercury is expected to soar over the next few days, before dropping down to relatively cooler temperatures from Saturday.

Wilcannia will bear some of the highest temperatures in the state, with maximum temperatures of 46 degrees expected for this Friday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Central Darling Shire Council general manager Michael Boyd said that residents of Wilcannia should head to the pool if they’re not able to stay cool in their own homes.

