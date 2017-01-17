In high demand

A yabby pulled from the Darling River at Kinchega National Park by the O’Neill family. An abundance of yabbies in the Darling River was met with a shortage of nets for sale in Silver City but now the great yabby net drought is over. A yabby pulled from the Darling River at Kinchega National Park by the O’Neill family. An abundance of yabbies in the Darling River was met with a shortage of nets for sale in Silver City but now the great yabby net drought is over.

By Michael Murphy

A run of yabbies in the Darling River dried up net stocks in the Silver City just before Christmas, but a local business now has a stack in store.

Spot On Outdoors’ Malcolm Hanley said his shop was caught up in a nationwide shortage of nets as suppliers felt the pinch of high demand at the start of summer.

“We sold out a week before Christmas and we’ve had plenty of people come in straight after Christmas,” Malcolm said.

Please log in to read the whole article.