In high demand
Tuesday, 17th January, 2017
A yabby pulled from the Darling River at Kinchega National Park by the O’Neill family. An abundance of yabbies in the Darling River was met with a shortage of nets for sale in Silver City but now the great yabby net drought is over.
By Michael Murphy
A run of yabbies in the Darling River dried up net stocks in the Silver City just before Christmas, but a local business now has a stack in store.
Spot On Outdoors’ Malcolm Hanley said his shop was caught up in a nationwide shortage of nets as suppliers felt the pinch of high demand at the start of summer.
“We sold out a week before Christmas and we’ve had plenty of people come in straight after Christmas,” Malcolm said.
Please log in to read the whole article.