Helping hand

A mentally-ill homeless man has been ordered to accept treatment after he broke a door of a shop in Argent Street on Christmas Day.

A witness told police he saw the 52-year-old walking down the street about 7.30am muttering to himself before he stopped outside the chemist shop, started yelling, and kicked the front glass door, causing it to crack.

The man reported the incident to police who found the suspect, Mervin Thomas Ogilvie, lying down in the car park of Hungry Jack’s.

Please log in to read the whole article.