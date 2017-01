South eye tough win

South will be hurt by the absence of Ricky Kumar pictured in Round 8 against North. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

South’s search for their first win of the season doesn’t get any easier today as they take on first-placed West this afternoon at the Alma Oval.

The Roos produced a better effort with the bat last week against North but the failure of their batsmen to go on to big scores and a lack of bowling depth ultimately led to another heavy defeat by nine wickets.

Opener Anthony Pisano top scored with 38 while Ricky Kumar chipped in with 27. Tyson Boland took the only wicket to fall in North’s innings as they cantered home in under 27 overs.

