Artwork to stop a riot

John Dynon busy in his studio at Silverton yesterday ... he's got a few weeks up his sleeve to get the shield ready for the ball.

By Michael Murphy

Marilyn Monroe, Cary Grant, Scarlett O’Hara and Rhett Butler are all likely to make an appearance in one of the first events to grace the newly-refurbished Civic Centre next month.

The Emergency Services Charity Ball and Auction is on again and organisers are calling for guests to “glam it up” in “old Hollywood style” and walk the red carpet to help raise money for local charities.

The ball has made a return to the city’s social calendar in recent years, raising more than $70,000 for those in need in the Silver City.

