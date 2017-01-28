A touchy subject
Saturday, 28th January, 2017
By Emily Roberts
The Civic Centre has re-opened after an asbestos scare at the start of the week but it has been difficult to open a line of communication about the project.
City Council and the project manager will not answer questions about it.
On Monday, a media release was published on City Council’s website from architects AJ+C to report that project had been delayed after asbestos-laden material dropped onto the stage.
Please log in to read the whole article.