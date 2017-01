Local aces set for tournament

(From left) Nathan Crabb, Corey Pascoe and Hamish Inglis. They are part of Broken Hill’s contingent that will play in Red Cliffs today in the annual Australia Day weekend tennis tournament. PICTURE: Patrick Reincke (From left) Nathan Crabb, Corey Pascoe and Hamish Inglis. They are part of Broken Hill’s contingent that will play in Red Cliffs today in the annual Australia Day weekend tennis tournament. PICTURE: Patrick Reincke

By Tyler Hannigan

Broken Hill’s best tennis players will compete in the annual Australia Day Weekend tennis tournament today at the Red Cliffs Lawn Tennis Club.

Among the competitors is Nathan Crabb who enjoyed success there in 2014 by winning the Men’s A Grade singles title while two-time Broken Hill champion Patrick Reincke is making his first appearance at the tournament.

Hamish Inglis, fresh off being presented with a Young Citizens Encouragement Award at the recent Australia Day ceremony, returns to the tournament where he won the Men’s B Grade doubles with partner John Lehman last year.

