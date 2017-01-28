Bold new plans for Patton Park

Computerised images show what the park might look like. Above we have a futuristic-looking shelter and new play equipment on ‘soft fall’ ground. Computerised images show what the park might look like. Above we have a futuristic-looking shelter and new play equipment on ‘soft fall’ ground.

By Daniel Stringer

Patton Park looks set for an upgrade as City Council prepares to make an application for a considerable amount of funding.

The park is in desperate need of some work and it would seem that council has also recognised this need, as they are working with the community to secure funding for a possible project.

South resident Larry Angell said the project had been in the pipeline for about six months and that things were moving along nicely.

Please log in to read the whole article.