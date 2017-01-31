Basketball bounces back

Broken Hill's junior basketballers can't wait for the season to recommence this week. (See page 19 for the draw).

By Tyler Hannigan

A change in time and attitude has led to an end of year revival for basketball in Broken Hill and it is set to resume later this week.

The move away from Sundays to playing on week nights was made based on the feedback received by parents who wished to have their weekends free and it also proved popular amongst the senior players.

Following the Broken Hill AFL model of dedicating Friday evenings to the youngest players, the Broken Hill Basketball Association (BHBA) then scheduled the other age groups on Wednesday and Thursday evenings which would then be followed by senior games.

