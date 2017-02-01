Project still on budget, if not time

Project Manager Michael O’Brien and Building Director Nathan O’Neil at the Civic Centre yesterday. Project Manager Michael O’Brien and Building Director Nathan O’Neil at the Civic Centre yesterday.

By Daniel Stringer

The architect and building manager of the Civic Centre redevelopment have addressed the recent asbestos incident, saying the situation is under control.

On Monday last week it was announced that a piece of asbestos had fallen from the ceiling, causing the building to be shut down and work to come to a halt.

Project Manager Michael O’Brien from architecture firm AJ+C spoke to the media and several councillors yesterday, updating them on the situation.

