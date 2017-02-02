Women’s cricket is go

By Tyler Hannigan

The Barrier District Cricket League is pushing for two women’s matches to act as curtain raisers for the annual ‘Pink Stumps’ round of cricket in just over two weeks.

The decision was made at the January cricket league meeting and clubs were tasked with finding women who are interested in playing to take part in that match.

“(We are) looking at the possibility of conducting a women’s Super 8s or T20 game as a curtain raiser to Pink Stumps weekend on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th of February,” BDCL president Peter Johnston said.

