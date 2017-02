Plenty of change in Jo’s time

Jo Hayes is leaving the ANZ after 30 years of service. PICTURE: Emily Roberts Jo Hayes is leaving the ANZ after 30 years of service. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

By Emily Roberts

Jo Hayes has seen the ANZ bank go through a lot of changes and after 30 years she’s decided to make a change too.

Jo had her last day at the bank yesterday before going on long service leave.

“It’s my last day, before I go on long service leave - then I will officially finish on April 21,” she said.

Please log in to read the whole article.