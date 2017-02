Another classic battle in store

Callum Rosewarn bowls against North last week. Rosewarn safely negotiated the last few runs in last week’s tight chase but also has 15 wickets so far this year. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Callum Rosewarn bowls against North last week. Rosewarn safely negotiated the last few runs in last week’s tight chase but also has 15 wickets so far this year. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

One and two on the table lock up in their final match against each other before the finals as West takes on old foe Central tomorrow at the Alma Oval.

West are enjoying a brilliant season, sitting 19 points clear in first spot with a grand final place all but locked up and have dropped just one game. That was to Central back in round four by only three runs.

Most of the other games between these sides have also been tight with West prevailing by one wicket in round one, seven runs in round seven and one wicket in round 10. The only game not to be decided by a tight margin was the T20 final in which the Robins won by seven wickets although they had only two balls to spare.

