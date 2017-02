Connections important

Mission Australia’s Gina Dellar talks shop with Far West Local Health District’s Tanya Clifton and Susan Daly. PICTURE: Emily Roberts Mission Australia’s Gina Dellar talks shop with Far West Local Health District’s Tanya Clifton and Susan Daly. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

A new progam is being launched to help people who struggle with mental illness connect with each other and the community.

The idea behind the project is that having friends and things to do is good for mental health.

People who have experienced mental illness will be employed as peer support workers to reach out and link people to community activities, particularly in the evenings and on weekends.

Please log in to read the whole article.