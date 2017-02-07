Health hub tour

Parliamentary Secretary for Regional and Rural Health, Leslie Williams, shows off the “fly-through” video of the Broken Hill Health Service Redevelopment. Parliamentary Secretary for Regional and Rural Health, Leslie Williams, shows off the “fly-through” video of the Broken Hill Health Service Redevelopment.

By Daniel Stringer

A crowd gathered at the Broken Hill Health Service yesterday to witness a 3D ‘fly through’ of the new community health centre which is to be built in Crystal Street.

The video animation gave a three dimensional impression of what the new centre will look like, both from the outside and inside. The project is part of the new $30 million health service redevelopment, which was announced in October last year.

Parliamentary Secretary for Regional and Rural Health, Leslie Williams, was on hand to officially launch the presentation. Mrs Williams was a last-minute replacement for former NSW Health Minister Jillian Skinner, and she says that it is an exciting time for the health sector in the region.

