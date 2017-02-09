Plan for the region’s future

Megan Jones (left), Dan Simpkins, Azaria Dobson and Tim Collins from the Department of Planning and Environment yesterday. Megan Jones (left), Dan Simpkins, Azaria Dobson and Tim Collins from the Department of Planning and Environment yesterday.

By Andrew Robertson

Locals vented their frustration at the management of the Darling River, lack of affordable transport and cuts to education to visiting state government representatives yesterday.

The group from the Department of Planning and Environment was in the city to outline the government’s recently released Draft Far West Strategic Plan, one of nine regional plans that will cover the state.

The plan sets out the state government’s 20-year vision for the far west region - including its economy, infrastructure, environment and towns - and the goals and actions needed to achieve the vision.

