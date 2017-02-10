Escape the heat

Four-week old Naria Rae Denton escaped yesterday’s scorching heat by taking a dip in the pool with her mum Sharne. Four-week old Naria Rae Denton escaped yesterday’s scorching heat by taking a dip in the pool with her mum Sharne.

By Daniel Stringer

Broken Hill is still in the midst of a heat wave and there is a good chance that records will be broken.

Following two days of 40C-plus temperatures we won’t be getting any relief today or tomorrow because temperatures are expected to exceed 44 degrees.

The hot start to February has put Broken Hill on track to record its hottest February on record, with the previous highest average being 35.8 degrees in 2004.

Please log in to read the whole article.