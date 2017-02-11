More jobs lost

By Andrew Robertson

A union has condemned Essential Energy’s decision to shut its accounts department in Broken Hill with the loss of nine jobs.

United Services Union (USU) organiser Rudi Oppitz said yesterday the energy provider informed local staff on Tuesday that the office was closing and its revenue services shifted to Port Macquarie.

Mr Oppitz said the move by Essential Energy, which would also see two jobs lost at Goulburn and another four at Queanbeyan, followed a review of revenue services last year.

