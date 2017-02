Workers brave infernal conditions

Roofer Dave O’Meara in the heat yesterday ... he called time at 2pm and gave his workers the weekend off. PICTURE: Michael Murphy Roofer Dave O’Meara in the heat yesterday ... he called time at 2pm and gave his workers the weekend off. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

If you ever wanted to see contractors on a hot tin roof, this week was the week.

Major works on houses around Broken Hill damaged by last November’s fierce ice storm ground to a halt about 2pm yesterday when the scorching heat finally took the steam out of workers, and they called it a day.

“The boys have been working all week and pushing it pretty hard,” said Capricorn Roofing Project Manager Dave O’Meara.

