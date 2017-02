Sidecars get shaking

Rick Howse and Adam Commons racing at the Broken Hill Speedway last month. PICTURE: Michael Murphy Rick Howse and Adam Commons racing at the Broken Hill Speedway last month. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

Top sidecar action is set to shake Mildura’s Olympic Park Speedway tonight when the 2017 Mallee Bearings Mildura Sidecar Masters is conducted.

This regularly held meeting is always looked forward to on the calendar and this weekend will be no exception.

A crack field has been engaged for the Masters event, which will see some of Australia’s top Sidecar teams in action, with Monson, Gates, Bottrell, Hudson, Hartwig and Howes all set to fire as will the NZ Champion, Andrew “Spud” Buchanan, with his passenger, Denny Cox, who is part of the Hunter Valley Cox passenger dynasty.

Please log in to read the whole article.