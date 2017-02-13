Public opinion sought on route deregulation

Rex Airlines said it would be very happy to have the State Government deregulate the Broken Hill to Sydney route. Rex Airlines said it would be very happy to have the State Government deregulate the Broken Hill to Sydney route.

Deregulation of the Broken Hill to Sydney air route could soon become a reality, paving the way for another airline to offer to provide the service.

Rex Airlines said it had sought to have the route degregulated itself and was “glad” that the NSW Government had heeded its call.

The government has deregulated a number of Sydney-linked routes in NSW country towns in recent years with most seeing new airlines commence operations as a result.

