The cafe’s in your kitchen

(From left) Dietitian Melanie Blair, student dietitian Marthury Jeyalingam, dietitian Heidi Drenkhahn and student dietitian Suzie Yang prepare a healthy meal with fresh ingredients from the fridge. (From left) Dietitian Melanie Blair, student dietitian Marthury Jeyalingam, dietitian Heidi Drenkhahn and student dietitian Suzie Yang prepare a healthy meal with fresh ingredients from the fridge.

By Emily Roberts

Recent research has found that young people were prone to cafe-hopping but local dietitians believe healthy home-cooked meals can be just as trendy.

Millennials were called out for their cafe-hopping habits in 2016 - and this year, on the back of new research, dietitians are urging young Aussies to translate their love of food into their own kitchen, striking a balance between the cafe culture and home cooking.

A survey of 1,033 Australians, commissioned by the Dietitians Association of Australia (DAA), found those aged 18-34 are ‘out-eating’ their older counterparts, with three-quarters eating out or ordering take-away at least once a week, compared with 55 per cent of 35-49 year olds and 43 per cent of 50-64 year olds.

Please log in to read the whole article.