North pride on the line

North captain Tobias Hack plays a shot into the off side in round 12’s game against West. West won the highly-competitive game by three wickets. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan North captain Tobias Hack plays a shot into the off side in round 12’s game against West. West won the highly-competitive game by three wickets. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

In the last game of the regular season North do battle with ladder leaders West tomorrow at the Alma Oval.

North suffered another collapse last week, being bowled out for just 67 against Central. They fought hard to take five Magpie wickets but they were ultimately outplayed.

The Bulldogs have now been dismissed for 80 or less five times this season and it’s something they’ll need to rectify before their cut-throat preliminary final against Central next week. They rely heavily on skipper Tobias Hack and if he fails then they usually find it tough to score anything substantial.

Please log in to read the whole article.