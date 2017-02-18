Hammer horror

By Andrew Robertson

The man allegedly responsible for the sickening claw hammer attack on a woman on Wednesday night had been under a court order to stay away from her.

Trevor Shane Bugmy appeared in the Local Court yesterday charged with the attempted murder of the 48-year-old woman at a house in Morish Street.

Police said the woman was at her house with several other people when she was set upon about 9pm and struck with a claw hammer.

