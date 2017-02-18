If you can fix them, why not fly them?

Apprentice aircraft engineer Tate Banning with flying instructor Tim Laidler at the airport just after young Tate achieved a goal that he once thought might be out of his reach. Apprentice aircraft engineer Tate Banning with flying instructor Tim Laidler at the airport just after young Tate achieved a goal that he once thought might be out of his reach.

By Daniel Stringer

It was a very special day for a student pilot in Broken Hill last week and a local family that had helped him reach the sky.

Aero Club student, Tate Banning, completed his first solo flight on Saturday with great success.

After hours of training, Tate described his first solo stint as a nerve-wracking but rewarding experience.

Please log in to read the whole article.