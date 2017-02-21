Call goes out to land carers

Dwayne Evans with his award at the state and territory landcare awards in 2015. PICTURE: Supplied Dwayne Evans with his award at the state and territory landcare awards in 2015. PICTURE: Supplied

By Kara de Groot

Landholders, land management groups and environmental initiatives are invited to submit their entry for the 2017 Western Local Landcare Awards.

This award recognises the work of individuals, groups and organisations on projects that improve their land in the Western region, with nominations open from now until March 31.

Regional Landcare Facilitator Fiona Garland said she hopes this year’s awards are hotly contested.

