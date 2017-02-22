City set for a growth spurt: report
Wednesday, 22nd February, 2017
By Daniel Stringer
A study by Regional Development Australia Far West shows that Broken Hill could be set to experience a period of growth over the next five to 10 years.
Last year RDA undertook a Workforce Development Study for Far Western NSW. As part of the study almost 100 employers were asked questions about a broad range of topics affecting their businesses, with RDA using the responses to develop a report.
The research indicated a number of opportunities but also identified the key challenges and barriers facing the workforce.
