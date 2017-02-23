City inspires Grace to keep on writing

By Kara de Groot

A Broken Hill author who has been writing about our history for more than a decade is getting ready to release her second book, with plans for a third already underway.

Grace Hawes has lived all of her 95 years in the Silver City, aside from a short stint in Sydney.

Her first book, ‘Honeypot’, was released in 2004 and told a fictionalised version of her early years growing up in Broken Hill.

