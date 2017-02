Land title battle

Brothers Syd and Brad Battams are fighting for the ownership of this block of land which they say has been in the family for 40 years. PICTURE: Daniel Stringer Brothers Syd and Brad Battams are fighting for the ownership of this block of land which they say has been in the family for 40 years. PICTURE: Daniel Stringer

By Daniel Stringer

A Broken Hill family has been fighting a seven-year battle to prove that they are the rightful owners of a block of land, as the situation becomes more and more frustrating.

Brothers Syd and Brad Battams say they own the vacant block of land beside their parent’s property in Patton Street. According to them, their father brought the land from the previous owner 40 years ago after the house on the block burnt down.

For more than 30 years nothing changed but the trouble started almost seven years ago when their father died.

Please log in to read the whole article.