Pitch battle

Bailey Shepherd bowled well last week to take 2-19 in a low scoring game. He'll be important in today's must-win preliminary final. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Broken Hill’s A Grade cricket finals get underway today with defending premiers Central starting as favourites against an unpredictable North side.

Central finished in second spot with 68 points after the 15 regular season rounds. North came in third on an even 50 but they have had two victories over the Magpies during the season.

The first came in round five when North managed to defend a score of 80, bowling Central out for just 67. The second win came in round 9 when Central’s batting again failed them, being dismissed for 83 and they fell to an eight-wicket loss.

