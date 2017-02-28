Eye-opening lesson for students
Tuesday, 28th February, 2017
Health staff who regularly treat the horrendous injuries suffered by risk-taking teenagers gave local students an important lesson yesterday.
The Royal North Shore Hospital Trauma Service ran the program in Broken Hill for the first time yesterday, after collaborating with local emergency services and staff at the local hospital.
Throughout the intensive one-day program students meet staff who deal with the impact of trauma on young lives and injury survivors living with a permanent disability as a result of risky behaviour.
