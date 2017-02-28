Eye-opening lesson for students

Registered nurse Robin Franklin gives students a dose of reality in the emergency department at the local hospital yesterday. Nurse Franklin led the teenagers on a tour as part of a program to teach them the consequences of risky behaviour.

Health staff who regularly treat the horrendous injuries suffered by risk-taking teenagers gave local students an important lesson yesterday.

The Royal North Shore Hospital Trauma Service ran the program in Broken Hill for the first time yesterday, after collaborating with local emergency services and staff at the local hospital.

Throughout the intensive one-day program students meet staff who deal with the impact of trauma on young lives and injury survivors living with a permanent disability as a result of risky behaviour.

