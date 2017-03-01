New managers take the reins
Wednesday, 1st March, 2017
New managers Derek and Mignonne Symonds have taken over the reins of Shorty O’Neil Village and say the transition process couldn’t have been smoother.
By Daniel Stringer
Over six months since it was sold and Shorty O’Neil Village is now officially under new management.
After being purchased by Eureka Group Holdings for $1 million back in September, the hunt has been on to find a new full time manager for the independent living facility.
Well the search is over, as a former local has been appointed to the position.
